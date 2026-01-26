France midfielder Kone suffers hamstring tear

Roma’s Manu Kone (left) and AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers (right) fight for the ball in their Serie A match. (AFP pic)

MILAN : Manu Kone is set to be out of action for around a month after his club Roma announced today that the France midfielder had suffered a hamstring tear.

The 24-year-old limped off the field during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan which put Roma third in Serie A, and the club from the Italian capital said in a short statement that he had picked up the “grade two tear” in his right hamstring.

Roma did not say for how long Kone would be absent, but Italian media widely report that he will be out of action for at least a month.

That would mean Kone missing Roma’s trip to Italian champions Napoli, who are fourth on goal difference behind Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, on Feb 15.

He should be back in time for France’s first pre-2026 World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Colombia in late March.

France face Norway, African Cup of Nations winners Senegal, and an inter-confederation play-off winner in Group I of the World Cup, which will be held this coming summer in the US, Canada and Mexico.