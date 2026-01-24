Air France resumes flights to Dubai after brief suspension

Air France said it was monitoring developments in the Middle East to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security. (AFP pic)

PARIS : Air France resumed its Dubai service today after temporarily suspending it the day before due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the airline said.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes on Iran over the crackdown on the protest movement that recently erupted across the Islamic republic.

The French airline said it was “monitoring developments” in the region “to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security”.

Dutch airline KLM, which belongs to the same group as Air France, also halted flights until further notice to cities in the Middle East.

KLM said it would not fly through the airspace of several countries in the region, including Iraq and Iran, according to the Netherlands’ state broadcaster.

Trump, on Thursday, said a US “armada” was heading towards the Gulf and that Washington was watching Iran closely, even after downplaying the prospect of imminent military action and saying Tehran appeared interested in talks.