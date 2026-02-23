Drones disrupt 50 Vietnam flights during Lunar New Year

Vietnam has banned the private use of unmanned aerial vehicles and high-intensity lighting around airports. (EPA Images pic)

HANOI : Unauthorised drones disrupted more than 50 flights at Vietnam’s Danang international airport during the busy Lunar New Year holiday, state media said today.

Two separate incidents last week saw flights delayed or forced into holding patterns before landing when authorities detected drones flying dangerously close to aircraft, the Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

It was not clear who was operating the drones or how close they came to the aircraft.

“However, a total of 54 flights were delayed because of the drone incursions,” Thanh Nien said, citing airport authorities.

Danang airport officials did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Vietnam bans the private use of unmanned aerial vehicles and high-intensity lighting around airports.

Danang is Vietnam’s main aviation hub for its central regions, handling more than 300 flights per day during the peak holiday season, according to Thanh Nien.