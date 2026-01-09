Arsenal’s Martinelli ‘deeply sorry’ for shoving injured Bradley

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli in action against Liverpool’s Conor Bradley during the match. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli said he had apologised to Conor Bradley for shoving the Liverpool defender off the pitch when badly injured in a 0-0 Premier League draw.

Some pundits felt Martinelli should have been sent off after the Brazilian dropped the ball on Bradley as he lay on the turf at the Emirates and then tried to manhandle him off the pitch so the game could quickly resume.

The 22-year-old Bradley left the stadium on crutches and wearing a supportive brace on his knee.

Martinelli was booked but not dismissed following the incident late in the game on Thursday, which provoked an angry reaction from Liverpool’s players.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane called Martinelli “a disgrace” on Sky Sports.

In response to the backlash, Martinelli posted on Instagram: “Conor and I have messaged and I’ve already apologised to him.

“I really didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.”

“I want to say I’m deeply sorry for reacting.”

“Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.”

Prior to Martinelli’s apology, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had defended the player, calling him “an incredible, lovely guy”.

He said that Martinelli would not have pushed Bradley had he known he was badly hurt, a view echoed by Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

“I fear the worst for Conor Bradley,” said Slot.

“I don’t know yet but he had to go off on a stretcher. We’ll have to wait on the scans to see if it’s that bad.”

Slot added, “You cannot expect Martinelli to think so clearly in the 94th minute.”

“I’m 100% sure that if he knew what the injury might be, he would never do that.”

Arsenal failed to score for the first time at home all season but the stalemate was enough to extend their advantage over second-placed Manchester City to six points.