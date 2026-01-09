Real Madrid’s Mbappe fit to play Super Cup final, says Alonso

Kylian Mbappe is Real Madrid’s top goalscorer with 29 goals this season in 24 appearances across all competitions. (EPA Images pic)

JEDDAH : Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said Thursday that superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe is fit to play in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona after a knee sprain.

The forward was left out of Madrid’s travelling party to Saudi Arabia, with Los Blancos beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semi-final on Thursday to set up a Clasico final on Sunday.

“(Mbappe) is a lot better, he is feeling good, and he has the same chance of playing as his teammates,” Alonso told reporters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Alonso said Mbappe would fly to join the squad on Friday.

The 27-year-old is Madrid’s top goalscorer with 29 goals this season across all competitions in 24 appearances.

Holders Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 5-0 on Wednesday in the first semi-final.