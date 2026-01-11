Rooney close to tears as brother masterminds FA Cup history

Wayne Rooney described his younger brother’s achievement as “absolutely superb.” (AFP pic)

MACCLESFIELD : Wayne Rooney was bursting with pride after seeing younger brother John Rooney’s Macclesfield dump holders Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Macclesfield became the first sixth-tier side to ever knock out Premier League opposition in a 2-1 win at Moss Rose.

The 117 places that separate the clubs in the English football pyramid is the most ever overcome by an underdog in FA Cup history.

“I’m getting emotional,” said former England captain Wayne Rooney, who was part of the BBC commentary team.

“To see my younger brother, who’s not long been a manager, beat a Premier League team…. I’m so proud.

“It’s such an achievement. What he’s achieved today, absolutely superb.”

The monumental feat was all the more poignant for the Silkmen after the death of forward Ethan McLeod less than a month ago.

McLeod, 21, died when driving back from the club’s game at Bedford on Dec 16.

“I had a nice message off his dad last night, and I was to send it to the lads or to tell them before the game, but I didn’t really want to put that little extra bit of pressure on them with everything we’ve been through,” said John Rooney.

“So I thought I’d leave that until after the game. We need to go and see them (his parents) as well. It’s been a really tough time.

“We’ve all stuck together through it. It’s never, ever going to get easier. We’ve still got pictures up in the changing rooms that never go.”