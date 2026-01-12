Australian Open ‘underdog’ Medvedev says he will be hard to beat

Daniil Medvedev said he knows that he is playing well, and there are only a few players who can beat him. (AFP pic)

BRISBANE : Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev will be an underdog at the opening Grand Slam of the year, but the Russian warned he will be hard to beat in his current form.

Medvedev should move up a place to number 12 in the rankings after warming up for another crack at the Melbourne Park title by winning the Brisbane International on Sunday.

It was his second tournament victory in three months after his first title in two years came at Kazakhstan in October.

“I for sure have been playing very good (at the) end of the season. I think I made six out of the last seven tournaments quarters, a lot of them semis, two titles,” he said.

“So I’m happy with the way I’m playing, and I know that when I’m playing good, there are not that many players that can beat me easily or at all.”

Medvedev, who reached the final of the Australian Open in 2021, 2022 and 2024, will be an underdog in Melbourne with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz overwhelming favourites.

“If we look in the long run, for sure I’m the underdog, because it’s been some time I haven’t been in the later stages of a Grand Slam. I’m outside of the top 10,” he said.

Last year Medvedev lost in the Australian Open second round to 19-year-old Learner Tien over five gruelling sets, before going out in the first round at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows.

He has since split with long-time coach Gilles Cervara and started working with a former Australian Open champion, Thomas Johansson, and Rohan Goetzke.

“Last year was not easy,” he said. “It was a little bit turbulent and changing the team helped, so I’m happy with it.”