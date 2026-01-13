Gay Australian footballer Cavallo alleges former club was homophobic

Josh Cavallo became the world’s only openly gay top-flight men’s player in 2021, earning widespread praise across sport. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Gay footballer Josh Cavallo on Tuesday accused former club Adelaide United of being homophobic, saying it led to his departure, an allegation the team categorically rejected.

The 26-year-old Australian became the world’s only top-flight openly gay men’s player in 2021, winning plaudits throughout sport for coming out.

A host of global football stars including Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea tweeted their support at the time.

Cavallo previously praised Adelaide United, who play in Australia’s top-tier A-League, for providing “a safe space in football” and proposed to his partner on the pitch in 2024.

But in a lengthy social media post he alleged playing opportunities in his final years there were “blocked” because of his sexuality.

“It’s taken me a while to digest how my time at Adelaide United ended but I think the fans deserve honesty,” said Cavallo, who left the club in May after limited game time in his final two seasons.

“Leaving the club had nothing to do with football. Decisions were made by people in power that blocked my opportunities, not because of my talent, but because of who I choose to love.

“Under new management it became clear that I wasn’t allowed on the pitch because of politics. It’s hard to swallow when I realised my own club was homophobic.”

Cavallo, who now plays at non-league Stamford in England, said the experience made him question whether coming out had been the right decision.

“This was exactly the fear I had about coming out, seeing prejudice affect my career in modern day,” he said.

“For the first time l actually questioned if I should have kept my sexuality a secret.”

Adelaide United angrily denied the allegations.

“The club is extremely disappointed by the claims made and categorically rejects the allegations, including any suggestion that Adelaide United is homophobic,” it said in a statement.

“All on-field decisions relating to team selection are made solely on footballing grounds.

“Adelaide United has always been committed to fostering an inclusive environment for players, staff and supporters and we remain proud of our ongoing work to promote inclusion across football.”