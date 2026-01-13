Kyrgios stands by decision to skip Australian Open singles

Nick Kyrgios ruled himself out of contention for a wildcard as he makes a comeback after three years ravaged by injury. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Nick Kyrgios was feted like a rockstar at an exhibition event in Melbourne today, but remained adamant a decision not to play singles at the Australian Open was the right one.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist last week ruled himself out of contention for a wildcard as he makes a comeback after an injury-ravaged three years.

The Australian showman will instead focus on doubles at the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Sunday.

Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Australians Jordan Thompson and Chris O’Connell were awarded the last three wildcards.

“Someone like Stan, who’s played three or four competitive matches in the United Cup, all at a super high level, there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that he deserves it,” Kyrgios told broadcaster Channel Nine at the Kooyong Classic.

“And it just wouldn’t be fair of me to have so many doubts physically to go out there and play some of the best players in the world in the best-of-five and not even be sure that I could back up one round,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios was speaking after beating China’s Zhang Zhizhen in a super tiebreak 6-3, 4-6, 11-9 watched by crowds of screaming fans.

“The atmosphere out here was nuts … and if I didn’t have this I don’t know what else I’d do,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of other things going on off the court but there’s no feeling like this,” he added.