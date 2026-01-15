Bayern beat Cologne 3-1 to set Bundesliga record at halfway mark

Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae (left) celebrates after netting the second goal in the win over Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion. (EPA Images pic)

COLOGNE : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich battled past hosts Cologne 3-1 on Wednesday to record the best first half of a season in the league’s history and maintain their 11-point lead at the top of the standings.

Bayern came from a goal down to earn their sixth league win in the last seven matches, and moved up to 47 points with a goal difference of +53. The previous best mark after 17 matches belonged to Pep Guardiola’s Bayern from the 2013/14 season, also with 47 points but a goal difference of +35.

The Bavarians, who host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League next week, have clear water between themselves and Borussia Dortmund in second place on 36 points.

Cologne did not look at all intimidated by Bayern’s 8-1 demolition of VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, and took a fully deserved 41st-minute lead with Linton Maina’s spectacular 60-metre solo run and superb finish to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

The visitors managed to level before the break when Serge Gnabry flicked the ball into the net off the crossbar from the tightest of angles in first-half stoppage time.

Jakub Kaminski had the hosts’ best chance to score again with a low 58th-minute drive, but Neuer did well to push the ball wide in a crowded box.

The hosts managed to keep Bayern away from their box for much of the second half but could do nothing when Hiroki Ito headed on a deep cross and Kim Min-jae nodded in for a 2-1 lead.

Teenager Lennart Karl made sure of the three points in the 84th minute when he slotted in from a Luis Diaz assist.