Dutch forward Malen joins Roma from Aston Villa

Donyell Malen made 46 appearances for Aston Villa and scored 10 goals after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2025. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : AS Roma said on Friday they had signed Dutch international forward Donyell Malen from Aston Villa after one season in the Premier League.

Malen, 26, has scored seven times for Villa this season, but British press reports say his move to Italy could clear the way for English forward Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Roma, to join Villa.

Abraham moved to Roma from Chelsea in 2021, but fell out of favour under current Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Roma said in a statement he was joining on loan with an option to buy.