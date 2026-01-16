Improved Leipzig seek revenge against ‘world’s best’ Bayern

RB Leipzig’s David Raum hailed Bayern as the world’s best at the moment but expected a very different match in the next clash. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Five months on from being on the wrong end of a 6-0 Bundesliga drubbing by Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig captain David Raum is confident his improving side can “hurt” the league leaders.

Ruthless Bayern sounded out an alarm to the competition in the season opener, with Harry Kane hitting a second-half hattrick, Michael Olise bagging a brace and Luis Diaz scoring on his Bundesliga debut.

With half the season gone, record-breaking Bayern are unbeaten and are officially the best team in Bundesliga history at this point in a campaign.

After a summer rebuild, the first under ‘Global Head of Football’ Jurgen Klopp, coach Ole Werner and several new players made their Bundesliga debuts for Leipzig against Bayern.

Speaking with AFP and other media on Thursday, Raum called Bayern “the best team in the world at the moment” but expected a “completely different game” this time around.

“They killed us,” Raum admitted, but said “we have some new players and we play completely differently to the start of the season.

“Now, the coach has a better feeling for us and how we play – and we have a better feeling of what he wants from us.”

A fixture in the Germany squad, Raum is close with several Bayern starters – something the defender wants to use to his advantage.

“After the first game, it was tough to come into the international camp. If you concede six – and for me it was my first match as captain – it’s not so nice.

“Of course it’s an extra motivation. I know them. I’m always hoping they play well, they stay healthy – this weekend I hope they don’t have their best day.”

The 27-year-old said no text messages had been exchanged about the match yet, but “maybe tomorrow I’ll start with the mind games.

“Hopefully after the game I can walk bravely into the locker room and talk to them because we grabbed the points.”

Bayern have lost only once this season in 27 matches, while Leipzig returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over Freiburg on Wednesday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Elsewhere, second-placed Borussia Dortmund host St Pauli on Saturday while fourth-placed Stuttgart are at home to Union Berlin on Sunday.