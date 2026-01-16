Wawrinka at peace as former champion plays last Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka’s 2014 Australian Open triumph over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic promises a warm reception in his 20th singles appearance. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Stan Wawrinka will play his final Australian Open with a sense of nostalgia for the Grand Slam that made his career as well as a feeling of calm about the road ahead.

The 40-year-old Swiss, who won three Grand Slam titles during the golden era of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, confirmed that 2026 will be his last season on the professional tour.

A slow-burning career defined by a glorious, one-handed backhand bloomed at the 2014 Australian Open when he beat Rafa Nadal in the final after producing one of the tournament’s most iconic performances by toppling Melbourne Park maestro Djokovic in a five-set classic.

Those moments alone should ensure a warm reception when the Swiss takes on Serbia’s Laslo Djere in the first round in his 20th appearance in the singles.

With his ranking having slipped to 139, Wawrinka needed a wildcard to take his place in the draw, and said thoughts about calling time on his career began surfacing late last season.

“End of last year, between October, November, December, I had things in my mind,” he said. “I wanted to keep going, that’s for sure. I was happy playing. And I am still,” he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Friday.

“It was quite clear that next year should be my last year. It was not at all a hard decision. It was quite easy. I’m super happy with this decision. I’m at peace with that.”

Despite his age and a body that has endured multiple knee surgeries, Wawrinka slogged through nearly 30 ATP Challenger Tour matches and spent periods away from the main tour as his ranking drifted outside the top 150.

He has started the season on a positive note, reaching the final of the team-based United Cup for Switzerland, largely on the back of teammate Belinda Bencic’s outstanding form.

He said he would continue to grind as hard as his body would allow him in his 25th and final season.

“I’m looking forward to the year,” he said. “One year of tennis is a lot of tennis. I’m also happy to try to play this year by being still competitive, by playing well.”