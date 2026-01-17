Martinez hails ‘different energy’ at Man Utd after derby win

Lisandro Martinez (centre) said Michael Carrick urged the players to use the crowd’s energy, making them feel unbeatable at home. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Lisandro Martinez said there was a “different energy” about Manchester United in their 2-0 win against Manchester City on Saturday – Michael Carrick’s first game as interim manager.

The former United midfielder was appointed on Tuesday until the end of the season to replace the sacked Ruben Amorim.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu secured a morale-boosting victory at Old Trafford against title-chasing City, who remain six points behind leaders Arsenal.

United climbed to fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the later kick-offs.

“Unbelievable, Unbelievable,” Argentine defender Martinez told Sky Sports. “Being here with the fans, with the team, we really know how we suffer during the season.

“But the only way is putting the face here and showing here who we are. Today is the best moment to do it. Not just the players on the pitch, the staff, everyone was part of that.

“I think one important thing that Michael Carrick said was ‘Use the energy of the people,’ and today I think we did it and when we are together like this, it is impossible to lose at home.”

He added, “Today we defended so good, we were compact all the time. And then you have the confidence to go to the duels. Today you feel a different energy when you see the eyes of the players. Today the team won and that is the most important thing.”

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva said United deserved to win.

“They had more energy and intention,” he said. “It always felt like they were close to scoring and we were never there.

“We gave them what they want. They took the game to where they are good and we are not so good.

“Since I arrived here in England, we have always been a very controlled team. There were a lot of things missing from us. Definitely a bad day for us.”

The Portugal midfielder admitted the gap to Arsenal, who face Nottingham Forest later on Saturday, was daunting.

“It is a big gap, we won’t lie and say it isn’t a big gap, it is,” he said. “We will fight until the end.”

Carrick previously had an unbeaten three-game stint as caretaker boss at Old Trafford in 2021.