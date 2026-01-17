Man Utd retains ‘magic’ feel for Carrick

Manchester United has named Michael Carrick as manager until the end of the season. (AFP pic)

MANCHESTER : Michael Carrick believes the allure around Manchester United has survived years of declining fortunes on the field as he begins his short-term stint as manager at Old Trafford.

Former midfielder Carrick was installed as boss until the end of the season this week and faces a baptism of fire when Manchester City visit on Saturday.

For generations City played second fiddle in their own backyard to United, but they have ruled the roost over their local rivals since Alex Ferguson departed Old Trafford in 2013.

City have finished above United every season for the past 12 years and are well on course to do so again this campaign.

United sit seventh in the Premier League, 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men.

However, Carrick refuted suggestions that he has returned to a club that has lost its soul.

“I certainly don’t think it’s soulless,” said Carrick, who won 12 major trophies during his decorated playing career with the Red Devils.

“I think there’s a magic around this place. I feel it. I feel at home straightaway, coming into the building, coming in and around it.

“I’ve obviously been around it for quite some time and then missed a little window, but I think there’s a magic around this place. You can’t help but feel that,” he said.

Despite his short-term contract, Carrick insisted that he will still act in the long-term interests of the club and did not rule out the possibility of staying beyond this season if his time in charge proves successful.

“I think we’re realistic and where we are at the moment, why I’m here and the role I’ve got to do,” he added.

“That doesn’t change how we go about it in the day-to-day and the focus and making decisions for the long-term strategy of the group and the playing squad.

“I’m certainly not coming in thinking it’s a time where week to week, game to game, we’ve got to get through it and tick each one off.

“I think we want to plan to improve beyond this season and however that looks at this moment, all I can control is what we give the players and how we create the atmosphere around the group,” he added.