Mbappe and Asencio strike as Real Madrid calm storm with 2-0 win over Levante

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in action during the match against Levante. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Real Madrid ended a turbulent week with a much-needed 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Levante on Saturday, courtesy of second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio, after being met with boos from a restless Bernabeu crowd before the breakthrough arrived.

The win snapped Real’s two-match losing run and offered brief respite after a bruising week.

They looked flat in the first half, still carrying the scars of Sunday’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to rivals Barcelona, followed by the departure of manager Xabi Alonso the next day and a shock 3-2 Copa del Rey exit to second-division Albacete on Wednesday.

Boos greeted the players at kick-off, with sections of the crowd also directing chants at club president Florentino Perez.

Real finally eased the tension when Dela tripped Mbappe in the box, and the French forward converted the penalty in the 58th minute to extend his league-leading tally to 19 goals.

Seven minutes later, Real doubled their advantage through centre-back Asencio, who rose to meet Arda Guler’s corner with a powerful header to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute, giving new coach Alvaro Arbeloa a crucial cushion and settling the mood inside the stadium.

The win keeps Real second in LaLiga on 48 points from 20 matches, one behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and visit Real Sociedad on Sunday. Levante are 19th with 14 points.