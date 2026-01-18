Top-ranked Alcaraz, Sabalenka to headline Australian Open day one

US Open 2025 champions Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka sit in the Today Show’s green room after their singles final wins. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz launches his bid for tennis history while women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka is also in action on the first day of the Australian Open today.

Last year’s beaten finalist Alexander Zverev and 45-year-old Venus Williams, who is set to become the oldest woman ever at the tournament, also feature.

In early matches, seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini outclassed Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 on a hot and sunny Rod Laver Arena.

Ukraine’s 26th seed Dayana Yastremska was an immediate casualty, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Romania’s Gabriela Ruse.

Spain’s Alcaraz has won the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open but the Melbourne Park crown is the one Grand Slam missing from his impressive resume.

The furthest the world number one has gone at the opening major of the year is the quarter-finals and he has made it clear that dethroning rival Jannik Sinner as champion is his main aim for 2026.

If he does so, the 22-year-old would surpass compatriot Rafael Nadal to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam, which is winning all four majors.

“I’m just hungry for the title, hungry to do a really good result here,” said the six-time major winner.

Alcaraz launches his title charge against 79th-ranked home player Adam Walton in the final match of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

Germany’s third-ranked Zverev, beaten by Sinner in the final a year ago, starts against Gabriel Diallo of Canada.

Opening the night session on Rod Laver Arena is Sabalenka, who is aiming to win a third Melbourne crown in four years.

The Belarusian suffered a surprise defeat to American Madison Keys in a thrilling final 12 months ago.

Sabalenka, who plays French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, triumphed at the Brisbane International last week in an ominous statement of intent.

“I can’t complain about my start of the season. I think I played some great matches there, showed great tennis,” said the 27-year-old.

Veteran Williams is back in Melbourne for the first time since 2021 after being handed a wildcard and faces a tough task against 68th-ranked Olga Danilovic of Serbia.

Now ranked 576, the former world number one lost in the opening round of both of her warm-up events and has played only sporadically in recent years.

“This is the greatest place on Earth to play,” said Williams.

“I have had amazing memories here. I love challenges, so I’m up for the challenge,” Williams said.

Also in action on Sunday are men’s 10th seed Alexander Bublik and women’s 12th seed Elina Svitolina, who both won warm-up tournaments leading into the Australian Open.