Kostoulas stunner rescues Brighton draw after penalty row

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie and Brighton’s Georginio Rutter tussle for the ball during the match. (AFP pic)

BRIGHTON : Charalampos Kostoulas snatched a superb late equaliser as Brighton survived Marcus Tavernier’s controversial penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Monday.

Kostoulas netted with a brilliant overhead kick in stoppage time at the Amex Stadium after Bournemouth led through Tavernier’s dubious first-half goal.

Bournemouth had taken the lead in the south-coast derby when referee Paul Tierney overturned his decision to book Amine Adli for diving after a challenge from Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen.

VAR official Jarred Gillett told Tierney to consult the pitch-side monitor and the referee agreed to rescind the yellow card, awarding a spot-kick that Tavernier converted.

But just as Bournemouth were closing in on their first win on the road in 10 matches in all competitions, Greek teenager Kostoulas came to the rescue with his second goal since signing from Olympiakos in July.

Bournemouth have now conceded 12 goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half – no team has allowed more in the Premier League this season.

Kostoulas’ dramatic leveller kept Brighton three points ahead of Bournemouth in mid-table.

“It’s difficult to speak to the referees. They always have their own opinion,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said of the penalty.

“A touch and a contact is not enough, and that is what the referees said to us before the start of the season. And in certain moments they don’t do it, that’s just the truth, and we’ve got to accept it.”

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola added, “At the end, we are in that moment in the season when everything is against us. We don’t have this little bit of luck that you need.

“They scored an incredible goal, an overhead kick, top corner, and you finish with a point.

“It’s a big shame because the players have made an incredible effort. They were dead at the end.”

Bournemouth took the lead in contentious fashion in the 32nd minute.

Adli was initially booked for diving as Verbruggen sprawled at his feet in the penalty area.

However, Tierney was told to check the pitch-side monitor and the referee rescinded the yellow card, giving Bournemouth a spot-kick for the contact from Verbruggen’s leg on Adli’s thigh.

Furious Brighton fans chanted “you’re not fit to referee” at Tierney, but Tavernier ignored the row as he drilled the penalty past Verbruggen.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was making his 100th Premier League appearance, the third Japanese player to reach the milestone after Maya Yoshida and Shinji Okazaki.

The 28-year-old’s goal earned a draw at Manchester City in Brighton’s last league game and he went close with a curler that flashed over early in the second half.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk headed wastefully wide before Yankuba Minteh’s drive was well saved by Djordje Petrovic.

But Hurzeler’s team kept pushing and snatched an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s knockdown reached Kostoulas and the 19-year-old striker took a touch on his chest before guiding a brilliant bicycle kick past Petrovic from 10 yards.