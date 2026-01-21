Champions League holders PSG fall in Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Suarez (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Paris St-Germain during the match. (EPA Images pic)

LISBON : Champions League titleholders Paris St-Germain lost 2-1 at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday to jeopardise their chances of a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the last 16.

Luis Suarez scored twice for Sporting in the second half, sealing victory with a 90th-minute header after substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had equalised for PSG.

Following victories for Real Madrid and Tottenham, PSG with 13 points, have dropped to fifth place provisionally before Wednesday’s matches – closely followed by Sporting.

Their home game against Newcastle in eight days will determine whether the Parisians avoid the two-legged playoff in February.

Despite being largely dominant, PSG were unable to convert their early advantage into goals.

Lisbon striker Suarez ignited the home crowd with a clinical finish to beat Lucas Chevalier after 74 minutes. A poorly cleared corner followed by an unfortunate deflection proved fatal to the hitherto impenetrable Parisian defence.

Kvaratskhelia levelled after 79 minutes but Suarez struck again late.