Medvedev battles into Melbourne third round after early scare

Daniil Medvedev in action against Quentin Halys during their men’s singles match of the Australian Open tennis tournament. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev survived an early scare on Wednesday before battling into the Australian Open third round.

The feisty Russian kept his cool in the sunshine to beat Quentin Halys of France 6-7 (9/11), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just over three hours.

The former world number one and 11th seed faces Fabian Marozsan of Hungary next at Melbourne Park.

“It was a very tough match, happy I managed to fight,” said Medvedev, who polished off the match in style with his 14th ace.

“Happy to play some good tennis to win. I still cannot get used exactly to the court and still am missing a little power in my shots.

“But definitely playing better, feeling good.”

The first set against 83rd-ranked Halys was an almighty battle stretching over 68 minutes.

Halys eventually pulled through on the 20th point of a marathon tiebreak, then immediately put pressure on Medvedev’s serve at the start of the second.

The Frenchman duly broke and Medvedev, who has vowed to be more “positive” on court, gave the first fleeting signs of losing his cool.

The 29-year-old, the beaten finalist in 2021, 2022 and 2024, reset and straight away broke back with a terrific two-handed backhand down the line.

The 2021 US Open champion rattled off three games in a row to lead 3-2 and was firmly in the ascendancy as he took the second and third sets to turn the screw on the flagging 29-year-old Halys before racing away in the fourth.

Medvedev, whose record was poor at the Grand Slams last year, warmed up for another crack at the Melbourne Park title by winning the Brisbane International.

“I need to rebuild my confidence step by step,” Medvedev admitted, referring to his poor recent record in majors.

“Just trying to enjoy it and play some good tennis.”