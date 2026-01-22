Defending champion Keys survives mid-set wobble to advance

Madison Keys returns the ball to Ashlyn Krueger during their Women’s Singles second-round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Defending champion Madison Keys overcame struggles with her game to advance to the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 7-5 win over fellow American Ashlyn Krueger at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was once again less than convincing in her victory, two days after labouring in a first-round win over Ukrainian Grand Slam debutant Oleksandra Oliynykova.

Keys took 23 minutes to claim the opening set with a confident display that saw the American hit seven winners and convert all three break points against her compatriot in a one-sided start to the contest.

But the current world number nine allowed doubts to creep into her game in the second set, handing Krueger two breaks in serve with a succession of double faults that allowed the 21-year-old to open up a three-game lead.

Keys responded, however, by winning five games in a row to close out the match and progress to the next round.