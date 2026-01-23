Alcaraz and Sabalenka set sights on Australian Open fourth round

Carlos Alcaraz said his demanding second-round win over Yannick Hanfmann was valuable preparation for his Grand Slam bid. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka return to the Australian Open battlefield on Friday with fourth-round berths at stake, joined in the fight by third seeds Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev.

Spanish world number one Alcaraz came through a tough three-set arm-wrestle in round two and faces another tricky encounter against French 32nd seed Corentin Moutet.

The 22-year-old has again been handed an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena, once more following Sabalenka onto Melbourne Park’s centre court.

The Belarusian top seed Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, faces Russia-born Austrian Anastasia Potapova to kick off day six, where temperatures are forecast to soar.

Alcaraz, who is bidding for a career Grand Slam of all four majors, said his testing 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Yannick Hanfmann in round two served him well.

“I’m still getting used to the conditions, getting used to playing better,” said the six-time Grand Slam winner.

“Just happy that I’m just improving every day after every match. So hopefully being better in the next round.”

Alcaraz has never gone past the quarter-finals in his four trips to Australia.

Should he beat Moutet, he will meet either American 19th seed Tommy Paul or Spanish 14th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to make the last eight once again.

Sabalenka, as the overwhelming favourite, was upset by Madison Keys in last year’s final but insists revenge is not her motivation.

“I look at each match as a new match, new opportunity. I have also been working really hard,” she said.

“For me, it doesn’t matter what was in the past. For me, it’s the new match.”

Like Sabalenka, Gauff has been impressive so far, saying she was “near perfect” in making the third round.

She faces fellow American Hailey Baptiste, ranked 70, on Margaret Court Arena.

World number three Gauff takes to the court after Russia’s three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev, who lines up against Hungary’s Fabian Marozan.

Last year’s beaten finalist Zverev has dropped a set in both his opening two matches and will have a tough encounter in an evening clash on John Cain Arena against British 26th seed Cameron Norrie.

Women’s seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and men’s 10th seed Alexander Bublik are also in action.

Home hope and sixth seed Alex De Minaur has again been awarded the night match on centre court, this time against dangerous American Frances Tiafoe.

Eighth seed Mirra Andreeva rounds out the day’s action on Rod Laver Arena in a clash with Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse.