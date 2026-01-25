Tien upsets Medvedev again at Australian Open in straight-sets win

Learner Tien in action against Daniil Medvedev during the men’s fourth-round match at the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : American Learner Tien overcame a nosebleed in the opening set to school Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-0, 6-3 at the Australian Open on Sunday and moved into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his young career.

Tien upset Medvedev in the second round at Melbourne Park last year in an epic five-setter that lasted nearly five hours but this time he wrapped up the contest in just an hour and 42 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

Tien took a medical timeout just 10 minutes into the fourth-round encounter as he stuffed tissues up his nose, but that did little to stop his dominance on court as he left Medvedev looking utterly lost on numerous rallies.

Medvedev had said he did not like playing Tien after a trilogy of matches that went the distance last year and the 20-year-old American proved him right with a clinical performance that included 33 winners.

The victory earned Tien a quarter-final match against third seed Alexander Zverev after he crushed Francisco Cerundolo 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.