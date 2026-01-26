Anisimova downs Wang to book Melbourne quarter-final with Pegula

Amanda Anisimova has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park this year and has not dropped a set as she bids for a first major title. (EPA Images pic)

MELBOURNE : Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova maintained her Grand Slam momentum by beating China’s Wang Xinyu 7-6(4), 6-4 on Monday to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final, where she will face fellow American Jessica Pegula.

The hard-hitting 24-year-old has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park this year and has not dropped a set as she bids for a first major title after runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

Anisimova struggled to find her range in a tight first set, however, as Wang, spurred on by a vocal contingent of Chinese fans, held her own in the early exchanges and saved a set point before her American opponent won the tiebreak.

The traditional rallying cry of “Jia You” – literally “add oil” – continued as fans got behind the unseeded Wang when she broke back in the second game of the second set, but they went silent briefly when she surrendered her serve again.

Wang took an off-court medical timeout following that game and soldiered on with her right thigh strapped up, but could not stop Anisimova from consolidating her break and pulling away for another straightforward victory.

Anisimova delivered the knockout blow in the form of a huge ace, her seventh of the match, to make it an American quartet in the last eight.