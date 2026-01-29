Kane nets late winner as Bayern end PSV’s hopes with away win

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the late winner against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

EINDHOVEN : Harry Kane came off the bench to score an 84th-minute winner for Bayern Munich as they edged PSV Eindhoven 2-1 away on Wednesday to finish second in the Champions League group phase and end their Dutch hosts’ hopes of continuing in the competition.

Kane’s 35th goal of the season meant Bayern finished with seven wins from eight matches and a total of 21 points, their only blemish coming in their 3-1 loss at table toppers Arsenal in November.

Jamal Musiala marked his return to the Bayern starting line-up with a superb goal to put the German giants ahead in the 58th minute.

PSV, however, fought back into contention for a top-24 finish, and potential progress to the knockout stage, when Ismael Saibari slammed home a 78th-minute equaliser as they chased the point they needed to stay alive in the competition, only for the England captain to quickly extinguish their hopes.