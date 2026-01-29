Kane nets late winner as Bayern end PSV’s hopes with away win

Kane’s 35th goal of the season meant Bayern finished with seven wins from eight matches and a total of 21 points, their only blemish coming in their 3-1 loss at table toppers Arsenal in November.
Jamal Musiala marked his return to the Bayern starting line-up with a superb goal to put the German giants ahead in the 58th minute.
PSV, however, fought back into contention for a top-24 finish, and potential progress to the knockout stage, when Ismael Saibari slammed home a 78th-minute equaliser as they chased the point they needed to stay alive in the competition, only for the England captain to quickly extinguish their hopes.