Ex-Brazil boss Mano Menezes named Peru’s coach

Mano Menezes will be tasked with earning Peru a spot at the 2030 World Cup. (EPA Images pic)

LIMA : Former Brazil boss Mano Menezes was appointed on Thursday to take charge of the Peru national team after the country failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The president of the Peruvian federation, Agustin Lozano, said Menezes would be tasked with earning the team a spot at the 2030 World Cup.

Menezes, 63, had a two-year spell with Brazil from 2010 to 2012 but has never won a major title despite stints with several top Brazilian clubs. He has also coached in Saudi Arabia and China.

Often called in to rescue struggling teams, Menezes takes over a Peru side that finished ninth out of 10 teams in South American qualifying for this year’s World Cup after winning just two of 18 games.

Peru last played at the World Cup in 2018, which was their first appearance at the tournament in 36 years.