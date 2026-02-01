Volkanovski beats Lopes in rematch to defend UFC featherweight title

Australia’s Alexander Volkanovski (left) fights Brazil’s Diego Lopes during the UFC 325 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : Australian Alexander Volkanovski cemented his supremacy in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 325 (UFC 325) featherweight division on Sunday after again outlasting rival Diego Lopes in a gruelling rematch in Sydney.

In the main event of UFC 325, the 37-year-old defended his 145-pound belt with a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to prevail in a five-round slugfest.

A pumped-up Volkanovski, a former rugby league player, basked in the adoration of the febrile 20,000-person crowd at Qudos Bank Arena in his first world title defence on Australian soil.

Volkanovski (28-4) continued his dominance over 31-year-old Lopes (27-8) having also won by a unanimous decision at UFC 314 last April in Miami, a triumph he rated as one of the very best of his legendary career.

“It ain’t getting any easier,” Volkanovski said. “You’ve got a young, hungry guy like that in there and I wanted to take him out but he was strong.

“I didn’t want to stand for 25 minutes, I’ll be honest, but we got the job done.”

Volkanovski made his ring walk to the classic Australian song “Down Under” with the partisan crowd firmly in his corner, including Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh.

Considered the greatest UFC featherweight of all time, Volkanovski entered as a warm favourite, but was wary of the younger opponent standing five inches taller.

There was intrigue over whether heavy-hitting Lopes would change strategy and take a more cautious approach against the canny Volkanovski.

Lopes decided to throw caution to the wind, but was quickly forced into defence with Volkanovski attempting a takedown against the fence.

Lopes worked his way back with effective leg kicks before landing a heavy right hook in the third round that left Volkanovski rattled.

But an indefatigable Volkanovski’s agility and relentless striking eventually wore down his flagging challenger, who was unable to land a knockout in the final round.

Also on the main card, rising Frenchman Benoit Saint Denis pummelled New Zealand’s Dan Hooker with a second round technical knockout in the lightweight.

“I’m going to be champion. I’m ready,” said eighth-ranked Saint Denis, who clinched his fourth-straight victory.

In the heavyweight bout, Brazilian Tallison Teixeira emerged victorious after an unanimous decision inflicted a sixth-straight defeat for Australian Tai Tuivasa.