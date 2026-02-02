Rodri rages that officials ‘don’t want’ Man City to win

Manchester City midfielder Rodri said referees must be neutral, as “small details matter and everything counts in a big league like this.” (AFP pic)

MANCHESTER : Manchester City midfielder Rodri called on referees “to be neutral” in a furious tirade after their Premier League title bid suffered another setback following a 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

City were cruising towards victory in north London at 2-0 up on Sunday, but the momentum swung in Spurs’ favour after a goal by Dominic Solanke was allowed to stand despite the forward appearing to foul Marc Guehi before making contact with the ball.

Solanke then produced a stunning scorpion kick to equalise and leave City six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win but the referee has to be neutral and for me honestly, it’s not fair,” Rodri told Australian broadcaster Stan Sport.

“At the end, when everything is finished, we are frustrated because it’s so clear the foul. He kicked the leg and of course with the push of the action on the ball, the ball goes in.

“We have to pay attention to these little things otherwise it’s going to be difficult for everyone because this league is like this – it’s about small details and everything counts, so I think today is a very tough day for us in this sense.”

The controversial call was just the latest decision that City feel has gone against them in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola claimed last week that the club’s success during his golden era had come “despite” decisions consistently going against his side.

“It’s one game and another game and it’s not possible,” added Rodri.

“He anticipated the leg of Marc and it’s a clear foul, but it’s not today. It’s two or three games in a row and I don’t know why, honestly.”