Atalanta dump Juventus out of Italian Cup

Atalanta’s Kamaldeen Sulemana celebrates scoring the second goal during the Italian Cup match against Juventus at Stadio di Bergamo. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Atalanta beat Juventus 3-0 on Thursday to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals thanks to goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mario Pasalic.

Raffaele Palladino’s charges join Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the last four, with the other two spots to be decided between Napoli and Como, and Bologna and Lazio next week.

Scamacca’s penalty just shy of the half-hour put the hosts ahead in an entertaining quarter-final that was not decided until late on.

Francisco Conceicao was denied by the woodwork in the first half and Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie both had chances for the Old Lady before Sulemana was able to double Atalanta’s lead.

The Ghanian came on in place of Scamacca on 70 minutes and was on hand to knock in a cross at the back post to put the game out of Juve’s reach with 13 minutes remaining.

Palladino’s substitutions then worked wonders again as midfielder Pasalic grabbed a third with a crisp finish one minute after replacing Charles De Ketelaere.

“They were better than us in the decisive moments of the match. When you talk about a 3-0 defeat, there’s not much you can say,” Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti told Sport Mediaset.

“In those moments, we made the wrong choices, they made the right ones.”

On Tuesday, Inter beat Torino 2-1 as French duo Ange-Yoan Bonny and Andy Diouf were both on target for Cristian Chivu’s side.

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli host Cesc Fabregas’ Como next Tuesday, before Cup holders Bologna welcome Lazio the following day.