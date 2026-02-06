Carrick stresses significance of Munich air disaster to Man Utd history

Manchester United interim boss Michael Carrick has enjoyed a dream start with three straight wins over City, Arsenal and Fulham. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Michael Carrick said his Manchester United players must “understand the history” of the Munich air disaster as the club prepare to mark the 68th anniversary of the tragedy.

The United team were on their way back from a European Cup win over Red Star Belgrade when their plane crashed in Munich, after a stop to refuel, causing 23 fatalities, including 11 players and staff of the English giants.

Carrick made the comments at Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Tottenham, moved forward a day so as not to coincide with Friday’s service at Old Trafford to mark the disaster.

“As soon as you come (to this club), you’re made aware, and you can’t help but know and understand the history,” said Carrick, who has served United as a player, coach and manager.

“I think it’s a responsibility that when you work here, you play, you coach, you understand what’s come before us, and behaviours and responsibilities that we need to carry through.

“Munich is probably the biggest part of the history of this club in terms of the tragedy itself, how the team and the football club bounced back from it and then went on to success, and everything from there was carried on.”

Carrick has had a dream start to his reign with three consecutive wins over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham.

The former Middlesbrough boss has the luxury of plenty of time on the training ground with United set to play only 40 games this season – their lowest number since the 1914/15 campaign.

That has opened up the possibility of arranging money-spinning friendly games, with a trip to Saudi Arabia a reported possibility in the coming months.

No plans are in place for the 13-day break after next week’s trip to West Ham.

But there are also gaps in the schedule in March and April that could see United jet off to the Middle East to compensate for some of the lost revenue from not playing in Europe this season.

“We’re aware of the schedule and there are spaces, if you like, that we can use in different ways,” added Carrick. “So it’s all up for discussion at the moment.”

Patrick Dorgu remains out with a hamstring injury he picked up after scoring in the 3-2 win at Arsenal, while Carrick said Matthijs de Ligt and Mason Mount are nearing a return to action but will miss the Tottenham game.