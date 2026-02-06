Scottie Pippen set to auction treasure trove of hoops memorabilia

Scottie Pippen said he was excited to offer fans and collectors the opportunity to own historic Chicago Bulls items from the 1990s era. (AFP pic)

CHICAGO : Some of the best memories from the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty from the 1990s will be up for auction when former star Scottie Pippen presents his collection of memories to the highest bidder.

Sotheby’s is set to action off Pippen’s Bulls memorabilia between March 2-10, with select items on display at the auctioneer’s headquarters in New York City.

The item likely to carry the most value wasn’t even Pippen’s to begin with. Available during the auction will be the pair of Nike basketball shoes Bulls teammate Michael Jordan wore during the 1992 Olympics.

According to The Athletic, the Jordan shoes could be worth as much as US$3.5 million.

“Each jersey, sneaker, and collectible I’ve kept over the years holds a memory, a feeling, a story of perseverance and teamwork,” Pippen said in a release. “Now, it feels like the right time to share these pieces and let others carry their stories forward. I’m excited to give fans and collectors the chance to own these special items, to connect with the history and memories they represent, and to experience a part of the journey I was lucky enough to live.”

Multiple Pippen Bulls jerseys will be available including one from the 1998 NBA Finals, and one from the 1997 Finals that Pippen wore during the Jordan “Flu Game.” Pippen jerseys from the 1996 and 1992 NBA Finals will be available, as well as All-Star Game jerseys from 1990 and 1997, and a Dream Team Olympics jersey from 1992.

Pippen’s 1994 All-Star Game MVP trophy, his Hall of Fame trophy and his six replica NBA championship trophies also will be at auction, in addition to other select items that could bring a haul of as much as US$6 million.