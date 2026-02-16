Great Britain celebrates best-ever Winter Olympics

Italy’s Lorenzo Sommariva (left), Britain’s Huw Nightingale (centre) and France’s Loan Bozzolo competed in the snowboard mixed team cross final. (AFP pic)

LIVIGNO : Great Britain (GB) celebrated the most successful Winter Olympics campaign in their history on Sunday after winning two more gold medals — in snowboard cross and skeleton.

Team GB had never previously won more than one gold at a single Winter Games but they have three already in Italy.

First on Sunday, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale teamed up to win the mixed team snowboard cross — Britain’s first-ever gold on snow.

Then Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker won the mixed-team skeleton event to add to Weston’s victory in the men’s event on Friday.

Britain, bereft of towering mountains and with little snow, had only ever won 12 gold medals in the Winter Olympics in total before the Milan-Cortina Games.

“It’s fine margins. Even for us individuals, it’s really fine margins,” said Bankes. “To actually pull it off, that’s what I’m proud of, to be able to do it in a team event.

“It’s Team GB that’s Olympic champion, and that’s for all the support we get.”

Nightingale said: “You do it for your nation, your country, the fans, the support. Thanks to everyone. It’s still unreal. I’m sure I won’t sleep very well tonight.”