Prince William to meet footballers, gamers in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud (right) meeting with Britain’s Prince William (left) in the old district of Diriyah on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh. (SPA / AFP pic)

RIYADH : Britain’s Prince William was set to meet girl footballers and join an e-sports tournament in the Saudi capital Tuesday.

William, an avid environmentalist, will also later to visit the historic city of AlUla, where he will learn about conservation efforts, according to Kensington Palace.

In Riyadh, the British royal’s agenda includes a visit to an urban regeneration project, football drills with local girls’ youth squads, and then an e-sports tournament.

Amicable ties have long existed between the Saudi and British royal families, and Saudi Arabia is seen as one of Britain’s most important partners in the Gulf.

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted Saudi royals during four state visits, on a par with other key allies such as France and Germany.

The last senior royal to make an official visit to Riyadh was William’s father, King Charles III, when he was Prince of Wales in February 2014.