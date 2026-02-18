Liverpool captain Van Dijk hails Szoboszlai as future ‘leader’

Virgil van Dijk said he hopes Dominik Szoboszlai will be an important player for Liverpool in the coming years. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Virgil van Dijk has indicated Dominik Szoboszlai could succeed him as Liverpool captain after labelling the midfielder as someone capable of “being a leader for this team”.

Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s star performers in an awkward season for the reigning Premier League champions, with the Hungary international demonstrating his versatility by filling in at right-back.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah lauded Szoboszlai as “one of the best players in the world right now” after the 25-year-old reached 10 goals for the season in an FA Cup fourth-round win against Brighton.

Szoboszlai is now closing on his best return of 12 goals in a season for Red Bull Salzburg in the 2019/2020 campaign, with his all-round play at Liverpool winning plenty of plaudits as well.

Andy Robertson, 32 next month, is currently Liverpool’s vice-captain but is out of contract at the end of the season and faces an uncertain future.

“That’s all on the manager (Arne Slot) I think. I don’t know. Yeah,” was Van Dijk’s reply when asked whether Szoboszlai could take over as Liverpool captain.

“Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team.

“It starts by leading by example and that’s something he has done so far this season,” said Van Dijk.

“But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that’s a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool,” he added.

Liverpool, a huge 17 points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal in sixth place, are still awaiting a definitive diagnosis on a foot injury sustained by Wataru Endo, another midfielder who was asked to play at right-back due to ongoing issues.

The Japan international has made just 12 appearances, most as a substitute, so far this season but Van Dijk insisted his appearance record belied his influence.

“It’s not great, he is such an important and respected member of the team, he’s one of the leaders and he always leads by example as well,” said the Dutchman.

“On the pitch he gives everything. It’s a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will.

“Hopefully it’s not going to take too long but it looks like it will be a while,” he said.