Mkhitaryan, Akanji fire Inter 10 points clear in Serie A

Lecce’s Lassana Coulibaly (right) fights for the ball with Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi during their Serie A football match. (ANSA/AFP pic)

MILAN : Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s second-half goal helped Inter Milan move 10 points clear at the Serie A summit with a 2-0 win at Lecce on Saturday, while beleaguered Juventus slumped to defeat by Como.

Cristian Chivu’s Inter struggled to break down their stubborn hosts but 37-year-old Mkhitaryan and Manuel Akanji struck late to put the pressure on second-placed AC Milan ahead of their match against Parma on Sunday.

Inter suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat by Norwegians Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League knockout play-off first leg in midweek, but have now won seven successive games in Serie A.

They were given a boost by Milan’s draw with Como on Wednesday and strengthened their grip on the title race further at Lecce as they look to regain the Scudetto from Napoli.

Inter wing-back Luis Henrique had an early effort cleared off the line by Lecce defender Jamil Siebert, before home goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone made a fine save to deny Pio Esposito.

Falcone was called into action again in the 36th minute, tipping an Esposito header around the post, and Davide Frattesi fired over shortly afterwards.

Inter thought they had scored six minutes after the restart but Federico Dimarco’s effort was ruled out after a VAR review for a tight offside against Marcus Thuram in the build-up.

The visitors finally made their dominance count with 15 minutes remaining, though, as Mkhitaryan fired home a half-volley through a crowded penalty area.

Inter put the game to bed when Akanji headed in a Dimarco corner with eight minutes remaining.

Juve jeered by fans

Juventus were jeered off after capping a dreadful week with a 2-0 home loss to fellow Champions League chasers Como.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were thrashed 5-2 by Galatasaray in their Champions League knockout play-off first leg in midweek and slumped to another disappointing loss.

Sixth-placed Como inflicted a damaging first home league defeat of the season on Juve, moving to within one point of their fifth-placed opponents.

Roma, who hold the fourth and final Champions League berth, could move four points clear of the Turin giants when they host Cremonese on Sunday.

“There is too much pressure over recent results, and these moments make the difference,” Juve coach Spalletti told DAZN after a fourth defeat in five games for his team in all competitions.

“It’s all about self-belief, that we have what it takes.

“We had managed to create that belief in our potential, but when confidence and a sense of authority goes…

“I saw misplaced passes that are simply never done by my players. It’s not something that happens, and they feel trapped by the situation.”

Cesc Fabregas’s Como, playing in just their second Serie A season since being promoted in 2024, gave their own Champions League qualification hopes a massive boost with their first league win in four matches.

Como were in front in just the 11th minute when Juve gave the ball away in midfield.

Anastasios Douvikas took up possession and played in Mergim Vojvoda on the right.

The Kosovar cut inside before unleashing a left-footed shot which goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio could not keep out despite getting a hand to the ball.

The second goal came just after the hour mark when Como counter-attacked from a poorly taken Juventus corner.

Maximo Perrone carried the ball all the way up the pitch before spotting Lucas Da Cunha making a run into the box.

The captain drilled a low cross to Maxence Caqueret who tapped into an empty net from close range.