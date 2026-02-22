Sorloth double helps Atletico get back on track

Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during their La Liga match against Espanyol. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Alexander Sorloth struck twice as Atletico Madrid got back to winning ways in La Liga with an entertaining 4-2 triumph over Espanyol on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s side, fourth, earned their first victory in four league matches in a goal-riddled game at their Metropolitano stadium.

They trail leaders Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 at Osasuna earlier on, by 12 points meaning their hopes of fighting for the title are virtually over.

However, Atletico were able to open up a six-point lead on Real Betis in fifth after the Andalusians drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico host Club Brugge on Tuesday in a crucial Champions League play-off second leg clash, following a 3-3 first leg draw in Belgium on Wednesday.

“Today we had to win, we’ve been leaving behind a lot of points and we had to win at home,” Atletico defender Marcos Llorente told Movistar.

“We were sure about that and although they got that early goal, the team knew how to turn it around.

“We played very well, we made chances and this is the path to follow.”

Espanyol took the lead in an open game through Jofre after six minutes but Atletico were on top for most of the match.

Sorloth pulled the hosts level midway through the first half and the coach’s son Giuliano Simeone netted soon after the interval to give the Rojiblancos the lead.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman grabbed the third before Sorloth headed home a fourth as the game flowed from end to end.

Edu Exposito thrashed home another for Espanyol from long range but it was scant consolation for a side who started the season brilliantly but are now without a win in eight, although they remain sixth.

“We want to get a win as soon as possible, that will help our morale a lot,” Exposito told Movistar.

“We can’t go crazy either though, we have points in the bag and we’re in a very good position.”