MLS will not discipline Messi for post-match actions

Lionel Messi has never been disciplined for referee-related incidents but was suspended once for missing the MLS All-Star Game. (EPA Images pic)

MIAMI : Lionel Messi did not violate Major League Soccer policy and will not face any form of punishment regarding a post-match incident involving referees on Saturday evening, according to an MLS spokesperson.

In a video which was posted by Sintesis Deportes, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez appears to attempt to prevent Messi from entering a room in the locker room area of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Messi escapes Suarez’s grasp before reappearing eight seconds later, joining his teammates walking to their locker room.

The MLS spokesperson, however, told The Athletic that the door in the video was not to the referees’ locker room, and Messi did not enter a restricted area.

FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga was investigated and suspended three matches for “misconduct” after entering the referees’ locker room in 2023 following a playoff match.

Messi has never been disciplined for any incident involving a referee, but he was suspended last summer for one match after being a no-show at the MLS All-Star Game. Also last season, he was fined “for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy” after a game.

Inter Miami fell 3-0 to Los Angeles FC in their MLS season opener. The team is off until next Sunday, when they host Orlando City.