Benfica’s Prestianni suspension appeal rejected for Real Madrid clash

If UEFA finds that Gianluca Prestianni racially abused Vinicius Junior, he will be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches. (AFP pic)

MADRID : Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni will miss Wednesday’s Champions League play-off clash at Real Madrid after UEFA rejected his club’s appeal against his provisional suspension for alleged racial abuse.

Madrid star Vinicius Junior accused Prestianni of calling him a monkey during his side’s 1-0 win at Benfica last week in the first leg, which Prestianni denies.

UEFA are investigating the incident and provisionally suspended the 20-year-old for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, pending the outcome.

“The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed,” said UEFA in a statement on Wednesday.

“Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible.”

If UEFA find that Prestianni racially abused Vinicius he will be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches.

The Argentinian held his shirt over his mouth while arguing with Vinicius, after which Madrid’s star told the referee he had been abused and the first leg was stopped for around 10 minutes.