US threatens to leave IEA if net zero focus remains

Chris Wright said the International Energy Agency (IEA) should return to its founding mission of ensuring energy security rather than expanding its focus to renewable energy and net-zero goals. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : The United States stepped up pressure on the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday to drop net zero from its agenda, giving it a year to do so or risk Washington exiting the organisation.

Speaking on the last day of an IEA ministerial meeting in Paris, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the 52-year-old agency should return to its founding mission of ensuring energy security.

The Paris-based IEA was created to coordinate responses to major disruptions of supplies after the 1973 oil crisis, but it has broadened its focus to include renewable energy and net zero goals under Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“The US will use all the pressure we have to get the IEA to eventually, in the next year or so, move away from this agenda,” Wright said in a news conference, calling net zero a “destructive illusion”.

“But if the IEA is not able to bring itself back to focusing on the mission of energy honesty, energy access and energy security, then sadly we would become an ex-member of the IEA,” he added.

The net zero emissions target is crucial to meet the Paris climate agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C from pre-industrial levels.

But Wright, a former fracking executive, said there was a “0.0 percent chance” that net zero would be achieved.

Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Sophie Hermans, who chaired the two-day meeting, told AFP that the IEA has the task to provide governments “with all scenarios” — including net zero — so they can make informed decisions.

“I think we have to know what are the consequences of choices that you make or don’t make,” she said.

The gathering wrapped up without a final communique for the first time since 2017, releasing instead a “Chair’s Summary”.

The text says a “large majority” of ministers “stressed the importance of the energy transition to combat climate change and highlighted the global transition to net zero”.

But it only mentions “net zero” once and makes much fewer references to climate change and renewables than the communique that was issued afer the 2024 ministerial meeting.

The IEA produces monthly reports on oil demand and supply as well as annual world energy outlooks that include data on the growth of solar and wind energy, among other analyses.

Wright praised Birol for reinserting in last November’s annual outlook a Current Policies Scenario in which oil and gas demand would grow in the next decades. That scenario had been dropped for the past five years.

But the report still included a scenario where the world reaches net zero emissions by mid-century.

In a closing press conference, Birol said the IEA would “continue to have multiple scenarios” that look at investments, capital needs and resulting emissions from all of them.

But he also said he had yet to talk to colleagues about what would go into the next annual outlook which will be published later this year.

“We have not yet even thought about this, to be honest with you, this is a bit (of) a long term process,” Birol said.

Birol’s current four-year term ends next year but Wright demured when asked who he would like to head the IEA, which has over 30 member nations.

“We remain today undecided or neutral on who the leadership is. We care about the mission much more than the individual leaders,” the US energy chief said.