Russian drone strike kills 1, wounds 11 near Kyiv

A residential building burns following a Russian drone attack on Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region. (AFP pic)

KYIV : A Russian drone attack has killed one person and wounded 11 on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, the regional governor said today.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kyiv regional governor, reported “another enemy drone attack” and said rescuers were evacuating residents of a high-rise building and firefighting was ongoing.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack on Vyshgorod, one person was killed and 11 were wounded. Among them is one child,” Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

The latest attack follows a Russian drone and missile attack on Friday night that killed three people and left hundreds of thousands across Ukraine without power.

“A team of Ukrainian negotiators was headed to the US on Saturday for talks on a US plan to end the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Washington’s original proposal – drafted without input from Ukraine’s European allies – would have seen Kyiv withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the US de facto recognise the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.

The US pared back the initial draft following criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

Zelensky is due to visit Paris on Monday for talks with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, according to a French official.