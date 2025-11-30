Trump confirms conversation with Venezuela’s Maduro

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Donald Trump spoke with President Nicolas Maduro about a possible US meeting. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he had spoken with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but did not provide details on what the two leaders discussed.

“I don’t want to comment on it. The answer is yes,” Trump said when asked if he had spoken with Maduro. He was speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

The New York Times first reported that Trump had spoken with Maduro earlier this month and discussed a possible meeting between them in the United States.

The revelation of the phone call comes as Trump continues to use bellicose rhetoric regarding Venezuela, while also entertaining the possibility of diplomacy.

On Saturday, Trump said the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety,” but gave no further details, stirring anxiety and confusion in Caracas as his administration ramps up pressure on Maduro’s government.

When asked whether his airspace comments meant that strikes against Venezuela were imminent, Trump said: “Don’t read anything into it.”

The Trump administration has been weighing Venezuela-related options to combat what it has portrayed as Maduro’s role in supplying illegal drugs that have killed Americans. The socialist Venezuelan president has denied having any links to the illegal drug trade.

Reuters has reported the options under US consideration include an attempt to overthrow Maduro, and that the US military is poised for a new phase of operations after a massive military buildup in the Caribbean and nearly three months of strikes on suspected drug boats off Venezuela’s coast. Trump also has authorised covert CIA operations in the country.

Trump told military service members last week that the US would “very soon” begin land operations to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers.

Maduro and senior members of his administration have not commented on the call. Asked about it on Sunday, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said the call was not the topic of his press conference, where he announced a lawmaker investigation into US boat strikes in the Caribbean.