Trump to attend Fifa World Cup finals draw on Friday

US President Donald Trump holds the Fifa World Cup trophy after announcing the 2026 Fifa World Cup draw will be held at the Kennedy Center. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The White House confirmed US President Donald Trump would attend the draw for the Fifa World Cup finals in Washington later this week.

The US will co-host the 2026 tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.

“On Friday, President Trump will attend the Fifa World Cup final draw at the Kennedy Center,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Trump has made the World Cup a centerpiece event of both his second presidency and the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

However, the giant sporting extravaganza has not escaped the political turmoil caused by Trump’s hardline stance on a host of issues.

Trump, a Republican, has raised the possibility of moving games from some US host cities amid a crackdown on what he says is crime and illegal migration in some Democratic-run areas.