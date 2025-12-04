Trump says Putin wants to end war, US to hold new talks with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump (right) said Russian President Vladimir Putin is genuine in wanting the conflict to end. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes Russia’s Vladimir Putin wants to end the Ukraine war despite inconclusive talks in Moscow, as US officials prepared for a follow-up meeting with Kyiv’s top negotiator.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner huddled into the early hours with Putin in the Kremlin but reached no breakthrough on halting Europe’s worst conflict since World War II.

The Kremlin said afterward it found parts of the US plan to end the war unacceptable, even though the proposal includes Ukraine ceding parts of the eastern Donbas region it still holds nearly four years after Russia’s invasion.

“I can tell you that they had a reasonably good meeting with President Putin,” Trump said when an AFP reporter asked him about the talks, adding afterwards that the talks were “very good.”

Trump said it was too soon to tell what would happen “because it does take two to tango.”

Pressed on whether Witkoff and Kushner got any sense that Putin genuinely wanted to halt Russia’s nearly four-year-old invasion, Trump replied: “He would like to end the war. That was their impression.”

Trump added that Ukraine “pretty well” backed the US proposal, although he added that Kyiv should have done so earlier when he had a notoriously heated meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval office in February.

Witkoff and Kushner were now due to meet top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov in Florida on Thursday, two US officials told AFP, to follow up on the Kremlin talks.