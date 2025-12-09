Shelling kills Cambodians, strikes Thai homes in escalating border clash

Thai evacuees who fled their homes following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops rest at an evacuation centre in Surin province, Thailand. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged artillery fire overnight, with Bangkok accusing its neighbour of firing rockets into civilian areas as the long-simmering border dispute flared into its most serious violence in months.

Clashes raged for a third day along the roughly 800km border, with the Cambodian defence ministry claiming that Thai shells killed two civilians overnight, raising the death toll to six.

The Thai army said rockets fired by Cambodian troops struck two houses near the border, after previously stating that a soldier was killed and nearly 30 others were injured in the latest fighting.

Overnight clashes followed Thailand’s use of airstrikes yesterday – its first since July – raising fears that the conflict is expanding just as the two sides struggle to uphold a US-led peace framework.

The escalation also poses a challenge for Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as his political fortunes and domestic standing depend on how his government handles the crisis.

The fighting has led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians into temporary shelters along the border on either side and closure of hundreds of schools.

Thailand’s financial markets have largely remained stable amid the renewed clashes.

The baht was little changed today after gaining 0.2% against the US dollar a day earlier.

The benchmark SET stock index, the worst-performer in Asia this year, was up 0.3%.

Thai army spokesman Winthai Suvaree condemned Cambodia for firing rockets across the border, calling it a “violation of sovereignty and a serious threat to public safety”.

He said Thailand’s military actions comply with international law.

Navy, Air Force

“Thailand will continue its military actions until Cambodia ceases its aggression and returns to the path of peace,” defence ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri said in a briefing today.

“The Thai air force and navy will continue to support the army in countering Cambodian attacks,” he said.

The latest bout of violence followed five days of military clashes in July, the deadliest in recent history that left nearly four dozen people dead and displaced more than 300,000.

A ceasefire agreement was reached days later during talks in Malaysia and a peace accord was signed in October in a ceremony presided over by US President Donald Trump.

While Trump used tariff threats to force the two countries to agree to the truce, Thai officials have signaled that the political costs of looking weak on the border are higher than endangering its trade deal with the US.

Anutin, who heads a minority government, is set to dissolve parliament by the end of January to pave the way for fresh elections that must be held within two months.

A former business tycoon and leader of the conservative Bhumjaithai Party, Anutin has vowed to continue the offensive to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and has ruled out talks until Cambodia fully stops its attacks.

Trump and the US state department have yet to officially comment on the latest Thai-Cambodia clashes.

Thailand’s commerce minister Suphajee Suthumpun said she didn’t expect Washington to pressure Bangkok and there has been no change in US stance on trade agreement.

A favourable trade deal with the US is nevertheless seen as key to shoring up Thailand’s export-driven economy, which has lagged Southeast Asian peers over the past decade.

The Trump administration has lowered import duties on Thai goods to 19% from 36% earlier with the Southeast Asian nation agreeing to eliminate tariff barriers on 99% of US goods, especially industrial, food and agricultural products.