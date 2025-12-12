Gangs allegedly ‘forced’ votes in Honduras election

A prominent human rights group reported instances of coercion linked to gang presence near polling stations in Honduras. (EPA Images pic)

TEGUCIGALPA : A prominent human rights group said Thursday gang members in Honduras “forced” voters to cast ballots during the Nov 30 presidential elections, and alleged seven political killings during the campaign.

Gang violence is a major problem in Honduras, where groups like Barrio 18 and Mara Salvatrucha are considered terrorist organisations by the United States.

NGO Cristosal said its investigation revealed killings of six men who “held or claimed to hold a municipal level post” and “a five year old child” who died in an armed attack on a Libre party demonstration.

The NGO also found “certain acts of coercion” based on gang presence near polling stations, Cristosal Director of Investigations Rene Valiente told AFP – but they did not determine which party the criminals favoured.

Current president Xiomara Castro claimed voters for her left-wing party, Libre, “were threatened by bands and gangs in different regions of the country.”

She called for an investigation.

The results of the Nov 30 election remain unknown, but are already in dispute by both right-wing candidates, television host Salvador Nasralla and Nasry Asfura, who is backed by US President Donald Trump.

National election officials said Monday Asfura held a slight lead – a little over one percent – on his opponent.

Castro’s government has imposed a state of emergency on Honduras since December 2022, to reduce crime – a move criticised by human rights advocates.