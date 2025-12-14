Bystander who tackled armed man at Bondi Beach shooting hailed as hero

A member of the Jewish community reacts as he walks with police towards the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney. (AFP pic)

SYDNEY : A bystander captured on video tackling and disarming an armed man during an attack in which 12 people were shot dead at a Jewish holiday event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday has been hailed as a hero whose actions potentially saved lives.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man in a car park wearing a white shirt running up to a man in a dark shirt who is holding a rifle. He then tackles the armed man from behind, wrenching the rifle from him with his hands before pointing the gun back at the man.

The video then shows the man in a dark shirt losing his footing, backing away towards a bridge where another shooter was located, while the bystander places the gun down on the ground.

Reuters confirmed the video from verified corroborating footage showing the same men.

Reuters also verified that the armed men in the video are the same as the individuals seen surrounded by the police in verified corroborating visuals by their clothing.

One suspected gunman was killed and another was in a critical condition following the shooting and police said they were investigating whether a third gunman was involved.

The footage of the bystander’s actions spread quickly on social media as people praised the man for his bravery, saying his actions had potentially saved many lives. His identity was not immediately known.

“Australian hero (random civilian) wrestles gun off attacker and disarms him. Some people are brave and then some people are … whatever this is,” one person said on the X platform, sharing the video.

“This Australian man saved countless lives by stripping the gun off one of the terrorists at Bondi beach. HERO,” another said.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, where Sydney is located, said it was the “most unbelievable scene I’ve ever seen”.

“A man walking up to a gunman who had fired on the community and single-handedly disarming him, putting his own life at risk to save the lives of countless other people.”

“That man is a genuine hero, and I’ve got no doubt that there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had “run towards danger in order to help others”.

“These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives,” he told a press conference.