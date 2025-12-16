US military says it carried out strikes on three vessels in eastern Pacific

The US Southern Command released video footage on X showing military strikes that killed eight men aboard three separate vessels. (X pic)

WASHINGTON : The US Southern Command said on Monday that it carried out strikes on three vessels in international waters, killing eight men.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking,” the military said in a post on X.

The United States struck more than 20 vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela as part of a military campaign President Donald Trump has launched on drug smuggling from the region.

At least 90 suspected drug smugglers have been killed in the process.

The use of the military to attack suspected drug vessels marks a stark departure from how the US has historically dealt with them.

The Trump administration has sought to defend the legality of the strikes, which some legal experts have said amount to unlawful extrajudicial killings.

“Our operations in the Southcom region are lawful under both US and international law, with all actions in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict,” Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters earlier this month.

The strikes are viewed as the precursor to US land strikes on Venezuela that Trump has said will soon start.