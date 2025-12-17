Myanmar junta seeks to prosecute hundreds for election ‘disruption’

Myanmar is touting the Dec 28 elections as progress toward reconciliation amid the civil conflict that followed the 2021 military takeover. (EPA Images pic)

YANGON : Myanmar’s junta said Wednesday it was seeking to prosecute more than 200 people under a law forbidding “disruption” of upcoming military-run elections, legislation that rights monitors say aims to crush dissent.

The military government is touting phased elections starting Dec 28 as a step towards reconciliation in Myanmar, which has been consumed by civil war since the junta snatched power in a 2021 coup.

The polls are set to be blocked in areas of the country controlled by opposition factions, and are being dismissed by prominent international monitors as a pretext for continuing military rule.

The junta introduced legislation in July to shield the election from “obstruction, disruption and destruction”, and threatening up to 10 years in prison for people who criticise or protest against the vote.

“A total of 229 people” are being pursued for prosecution under the law “for attempting to sabotage election processes”, junta home affairs minister Tun Tun Naung said, according to state media.