US again warns air traffic over military activity around Venezuela

FAA warnings have disrupted Venezuelan air travel, with many airlines avoiding the country’s airspace for regional flights. (EPA Images pic)

WASHINGTON : The US aviation regulator issued a renewed warning on Tuesday to civilian aircraft operating in Venezuelan airspace, citing the dangers of military activity.

The Federal Aviation Administration urged aircraft to “exercise caution” due to the “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela” – the same wording used in a previous warning issued last month.

The new warning came days after a pilot for JetBlue said his aircraft came close to colliding with a US Air Force refuelling plane near Venezuela – an incident the airline said it had reported to American authorities.

The warnings have caused major disruptions to Venezuelan air travel, with many airlines also completely avoiding the country’s airspace for flights in the region.

Panamanian airline Copa announced Tuesday that it has prolonged the suspension of its flights to and from Caracas until Jan 15.

The United States has amassed a huge flotilla of warships in the Caribbean and has repeatedly flown military aircraft along Venezuela’s coast as Washington seeks to pressure leftist leader Nicolas Maduro to leave power.

Washington accuses Maduro of leading the alleged “Cartel of the Suns,” which it declared a “narco-terrorist” organisation last month, and has offered a US$50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

US forces have also carried out a series of strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific – a months-long campaign that has left at least 95 people dead and sent regional tensions soaring.