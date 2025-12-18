Thousands of Hondurans protest alleged election ‘fraud’

Supporters of the outgoing left-wing Libre party rally at the Presidential Palace in Tegucigalpa. (EPA Images pic)

TEGUCIGALPA : Thousands of supporters of the outgoing left-wing party in Honduras staged a demonstration Wednesday in the capital to protest what they consider “fraud” in presidential elections, with the winner remaining unknown over two weeks after the vote.

The declaration of a winner in the Nov 30 election depends on clearing thousands of ballots with inconsistencies, but accusations of fraud by candidates has delayed the start of the process.

Conservative businessman Nasry Asfura, backed by US President Donald Trump, holds a small lead ahead of right-wing television host Salvador Nasralla.

In Tegucigalpa, about 5,0000 supporters of leftist president Xiomara Castro denounced the “electoral coup” during the protest, alleging results tampering and foreign interference by Trump.

“I have called you here to… not allow the voting records to be manipulated,” Castro said during the protest.

Both her Libre Party and Nasralla’s Liberal Party are calling for a “vote-by-vote” recount, which Asfura’s National Party rejects.

Libre Party candidate Rixi Moncada, a distant third in the polls, said she will not rest until her “demand for the annulment of the election… the most fraudulent in history.”

The National Electoral Council (CNE) Has until December 30 to declare a winner.